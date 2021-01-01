Dacor HGPR36/LP 36 Inch Wide 5.2 Cu. Ft. Professional Liquid Propane Convection Range Stainless Steel-High Altitude Cooking Appliances Ranges Gas

Dacor HGPR36/LP 36 Inch Wide 5.2 Cu. Ft. Professional Liquid Propane Convection Range Please order the High-Altitude version if range will be installed at 4000 feet above mean sea level or higher.Features:Color Match versions are custom-painted to order by Dacor from color swatch provided by customer5.2 cu. ft. total capacity6 sealed burnersIlluminated turn knob controlsConvection oven with bake, broil and roast modesViewing window on oven door1 year warrantyProduct Technologies:Illumina Indicator Lights: Illuminates dials on cooktop with white light. This gives both a sense of style and peace of mind in the kitchen.Specifications:Width: 35-7/8"Height: 36-3/16"Depth: 24"Total Capacity: 5.2Front Left Burner BTU: 18000Front Right Burner BTU: 18000Middle Burner BTU: 15000Back Left Burner BTU: 15000Back Right Burner BTU: 15000Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: NoSelf Cleaning: YesSimilar Products:HGPR30/LP: 30", Liquid PropaneHGPR30/NG: 30", Natural GasHGPR36/LP (This Model): 36", Liquid PropaneHGPR36/NG: 36", Natural GasHGPR48/LP: 48", Liquid PropaneHGPR48/NG: 48", Natural Gas Gas Ranges Stainless Steel-High Altitude