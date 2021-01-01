From quoizel
Quoizel HGH839 Hughes 8 Light 39" Wide Linear Chandelier Rustic Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quoizel HGH839 Hughes 8 Light 39" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(8) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required4" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warranty for the finish and electronic partsDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/4"Width: 38-1/2"Depth: 15"Chain Length: 4"Cord Length: 8"Canopy Width: 10-1/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 800 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Rustic Black