Foremost HG25228 25" Granite Vanity Top with Backsplash and Sidesplash - Sink Included Mohave Beige Bathroom Storage Vanity Tops Single

Foremost HG25228 25" Granite Vanity Top with Backsplash and Sidesplash - Sink Included Product Features:Constructed of granite, providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under Foremost's 1 year limited warrantyCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageFeatures a oval recessed single basin sinkTop is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter topFaucet and waste assembly not included with this modelSturdy mounting assembly – ensuring safety and reliabilitySpecifications:Depth: 22"Width: 25"Basin Width: 11-1/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 16-1/4" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 6-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes) Single Mohave Beige