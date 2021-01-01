From elegant designs
Elegant Designs HG1009-CHR, 11.25 Inch, Chrome Elipse Crystal Decorative Vase, 11.25"
Advertisement
Beautiful chrome base and sparkling K5 crystals throughout Includes a small, removable cup suited to hold tea lights Perfect for indoor home décor OR for special event decorations such as wedding centrepieces, dessert table accents, etc. Fresh flower inserts are NOT included and product cannot be filled with water Use of flammable candles is NOT recommended. Use battery operated candles instead. 4 inch diameter 11. 25 inch height