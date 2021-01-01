From ivy bronx
Heyer Surface Mount Framed Medicine Cabinet with 2 Shelves
An essential for any bathroom, medicine cabinets keep prescriptions, bandages, toiletries, and more in one centralized location while providing a mirror for your morning routine. Take this piece for example: brimming with contemporary style, it showcases a clean-lined look. It’s crafted from wood and sports two shelves inside for keeping washroom essentials close at hand. It mounts flush to any flat surface. Finish: Ebony Wave, Size: 27.13" H x 23.63" W x 6" D