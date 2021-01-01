Hexagonal Brown Print Three Drawer Chest

Crafted from solid and manufactured woodModern styleClean grey oak finish with a hexagonal design in slightly contrasting painted finish3 drawersFull extension side glides.With a retro-modern pattern gracing its front, the Hexagonal Print Three-Drawer Chest stands out in style. Chic design elements complement its solid construction of wood and oak veneers. A soft, grey finish highlights its oak wood grain while offering modern appeal. The inspiring hexagonal design featured across its drawer fronts is created in a softly contrasting painted finish that is subtle yet expressive. Perfect for storing everything from mail and phone chargers to winter gloves and accessoriesit features three drawers with full extension side glides that enable maximum interior drawer access. Place it in a hallway, bedroom or living space, as its moderate scale is sure to fit perfectly.