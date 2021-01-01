Uniquely designed, the handle is a versatile combination of torque and speed. Its three-sided shape engages the physical structure of your hand to turn the driver, not just friction against your skin. This lets you comfortably generate higher torque for longer without tiring, even when your hands are slippery. For long, finely threaded fasteners, round front and back sections allow your fingertips to spin the driver quickly and smoothly. TEKTON Hex High TorqueHandle 1/8-in Hex Screwdriver | DHX11125-D