The Sea Gull Collection Hewitt one light wall sconce in antique bronze is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. The sleek, cast arms of the Hewitt collection have a distinctly slim vertical profile, covered with a delicate, lined White Parchment shade that softly diffuses the light for a warm, elegant glow. Hewitt is available in a Polished Nickel or Satin Nickel finish, while the sconce is available in Polished Nickel or Antique Bronze. Sea Gull Lighting Hewitt 5-in W 1-Light Antique Bronze Transitional Wall Sconce ENERGY STAR | WB1873EN/ANBZ