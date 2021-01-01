From made goods
Made Goods - Hessa Nightstand - Natural/Gray - Double
Complete your bedroom with this Hessa nightstand from Made Goods. Handmade, it features a mother of pearl inlay leaf pattern across its grey surface. Ultra-chic, it'll complement any scheme and will make the perfect home for your bedside table and favourite book. Key features: * Material: resin, mother of pearl * Dimensions: H71xW76xD45cm * Shell inlay design * Leaf pattern * Grey and natural tones * Handmade * Please note, due to the natural material used and unique design variations will occur