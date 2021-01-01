Hesh 2 Wireless OverEar Headphone Black

Supreme sound: Hesh 2 Wireless features Supreme Sound technology, producing attacking, powerful bass, warm, natural vocals and precision highs. All-day comfort, everyday strength: Soft synthetic leather ear cushions provide endless comfrot for your longest playlists. The flexible headband features a metal understructure that can withstand the punishment of everyday use. Long battery life: The rechargeable battery provides up to 15 hours of music when fully charged. Behind the left ear cup is a micro USB port for charging. An LED indicator will blink red when the battery is at 10%. Fully recharges in just 2.5 hours. Wireless pairing and control: Stream your music from any Bluetooth enabled devise. On-board plus and minus buttongs let you adjust volume and choose songs. Answer and place calls on hold with the round power button. Back-up aux cable: If you've transcended the need to sleep and your 15-hour battery needs chargin