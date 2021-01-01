From skullcandy
Skullcandy Hesh 2 BT Headphone, Black
Hesh 2 Wireless re Bluetooth over-ear headphones designed to provide robust sound reproduction and cable-free convenience for mobile or stationary listeners in subways, airplanes, homes, offices, and outdoor areas. They utilize large 50mm drivers to produce full-range frequencies with pronounced bass. Bluetooth connectivity and an internal fifteen-hour rechargeable battery enable wireless use for short or extended listening sessions. Wired operation is made possible via the supplied aux cable.