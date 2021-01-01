Herzberg Reversible Comforter Set

The MHF Home Gretchen Floral 5-piece Comforter Set is the best of both worlds. Featuring a bright and colorful floral pattern and a neutral grey reverse, the Gretchen collection is sure to cheer up any space. Ultra soft and durable and machine washable for added convenience. The digital images displayed have the most accurate color possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, we are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Size: Twin Comforter + 1 Standard Sham + 2 Throw Pillows