Bertazzoni HERT486GGAS Heritage 48 Inch Wide 7.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Ranges Gas

Bertazzoni HERT486GGAS Heritage 48 Inch Wide 7.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range with 6 Sealed Burners Features:High-efficiency rangetop with 6 brass burners and electric griddle features 2 dual ring 19K BTU power-burners that boil water in under 6 minutes (best in class)4 additional MonoBloc burners of variable size and power to suit every style of cooking, with delicate simmer at 750 BTUs4.7 cu. ft. main oven cavity is the largest in its class, with dual convection fan for balanced airflow and even temperature baking and roasting on 7 shelf levels2.4 cu. ft. auxiliary oven is perfect for smaller dishes and warmingStainless steel griddle with integrated cover provides additional cooking optionsElegant large temperature monitors the actual temperature in the ovenExtra wide infrared gas broiler is ideal for grilling and searing at high heatBoth ovens include convenient features such as smooth telescopic glides for the oven shelves and soft-close doorsEdge-to-edge interior oven glass door maximizes interior volume and can be wiped clean without effortCounter-depth rangetop for flush installation with kitchen countertops and cabinetsAll Bertazzoni appliances are covered by a 2-year warrantyProducts and packaging are 99% recyclableSpecifications:Total Capacity: 7.1 Cu. Ft.Back Left Burner BTU: 3500Back Right Burner BTU: 5900Middle Burner BTU: 5900Front Left Burner BTU: 19000Front Right Burner BTU: 19000Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: NoSelf Cleaning: NoDepth: 25-3/16"Height: 35-3/4"Width: 48" Gas Ranges Stainless Steel