Hersey 1-Light LED Flush Mount

Features:Safety rated: ETL dampUL listed: ETLDDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Shade Shape: Fixture Material: PlasticMaterial Details: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): 3000Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 22Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: DimmerSwitch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesFire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:ADA Compliant: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: ETL Listed: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: YesEnergy Star Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.75Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 3.2Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 15.75Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 6.25Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Olde Bronze, Shade Color: White Acrylic