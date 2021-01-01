From tweedmill
Tweedmill - Herringbone Wool Throw - Ink & Silver Gray
Advertisement
Add an extra layer of warmth and comfort to any sofa or bed with this Herringbone throw from Tweedmill. Made from sumptuously soft pure new wool, this throw features a herringbone pattern in chic tones. The perfect complement to any cosy setting, pair it with coordinating home accessories from Tweedmill to complete the look. Key features: * Throw * Material: pure new wool * Dimensions: 150x183cm * Herringbone pattern * In a blue tone * Fringed edges