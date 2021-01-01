From linum home textiles
Herringbone Weave Bathrobe - White (Large/Xlarge) - Unisex - Linum Home
The Herringbone collection is modern and stylish, manufactured with more cotton per square inch to maximize both softness and absorbency. These bathrobes are made on a jacquard machine and have a herringbone pattern woven throughout. The front patch pockets, shawl collar and cuffed sleeves makes it feel like your bath is in a luxury hotel! Small/Medium size measures 20" across the shoulders, 47" long Large/XLarge size measures 25" across the shoulders, 49" long. Size: L/XL. Color: White. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.