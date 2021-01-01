From frette
Frette - Herringbone Duvet Cover - Slate Gray
Advertisement
Drift off in luxury with this Herringbone duvet cover set from Frette. With an exceptionally high 460 thread count, this duvet cover set has been crafted in Italy from silky sateen. In dark grey, it has a timelessly sleek herringbone pattern and the set includes a duvet cover, flat sheet and two pillowcases. Key features: * Material: 100% cotton sateen * Set includes: * Duvet cover: 260x220cm * Flat sheet: 270x320cm * 2 x pillowcases: 51x71cm * Soft 300 thread count * Herringbone design * In dark gray * Button closure * Made in Italy * Machine wash cold * Pillowcases available separately