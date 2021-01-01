From boatman geller
Herringbone Classic Monogram Melamine Salad Bowl
Features:Herringbone collectionMaterial: MelamineInk color: WhiteFont: Classic monogramCharacter limit: 3PersonalizeMade in the USAProduct Type: Pasta dishFood Safe: YesColor: Gray/WhiteShape: RoundPattern: StripedPrimary Material: MelamineMicrowave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: YesOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Number of Bowls Included: 1Lid Included: NoTray Included: NoUtensil Included: NoNumber of Utensils Included: Utensil Type: Utensil Material: Number of Tiers: Country of Origin: United StatesStyle: TraditionalMount Type: Pedestal Base: NoHandles: NoCapacity: Theme: NoveltyPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPFOA Free: Outdoor Use: YesProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoFIRA Certified: GreenSpec: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: SCS Certified: FDA Approved: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : cUL Listed: NSF Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 1.63Overall Width at Top - Side to Side: 6.63Overall Depth at Top - Front to Back: 6.63Overall Product Weight: 0.4Utensil: NoAssembly:Warranty: