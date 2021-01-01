This deep seat pillow back is a great option to complete your outdoor deep seat set. Ensure your outdoor space is inviting and comfortable by pairing this deep seat pillow back with the deep seat bottom cushion, sold separately. This is great for a first time purchase, or as a replacement cushion for an old or outdated furniture set. This outdoor cushion set is UV resistant and is intended for use on your patio or deck, however we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. allen + roth Herringbone Cabana Stripe Wheat Deep Seat Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | AK0B328B-D9C1