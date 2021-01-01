Herrin Adjustable Media Cabinet Holds 261CD 114DV 132 BluRayGames PN74736250 in Textured Ebony

ADJUSTABLE SHELVING: With 5 adjustable shelves and 3 fixed shelves, you can adjust placement of the shelves and customize according to your specific needs SPACE SAVING DESIGN: The Summit was designed for placement and use in small compact spaces for the most efficient use of space MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: The possibilities are endless when it comes to using the Summit media cabinet. It can be used as a CD storage cabinet, DVD storage tower, or a place to display your books and keepsakes ADDED STABILITY: The wide base feature on the Summit bookcase measures 13W x 8.5D. A wall anchor is also included which allows for added stability. It can be used on carpet and wood flooring ORGANIZED MEDIA: The Summit media storage cabinet is great for DVD storage, Blue Ray discs, video games, books, CDs, and keepsakes. It can store up to 261 CDs, 114 DVDs, or 132 Blue Ray discs * DIMENSIONS: Length: 13.0', Width: 8.03', Height: 54.13'