From kaleen

Kaleen Herrera 3 x 5 Charcoal Indoor Geometric Oriental Handcrafted Throw Rug in Black | HRA07-38-35

$340.85
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Lend the authentic look of an antique area rug to any room of the house with the Herrera collection. A muted neutral color palette coupled with distressed detailing give the collection’s traditional patterns a unique and genuine time-worn appearance. The 100% wool area rugs are hand-knotted in India. Detailed colors for this rug are beige, ivory, brown. Kaleen Herrera 3 x 5 Charcoal Indoor Geometric Oriental Handcrafted Throw Rug in Black | HRA07-38-35

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com