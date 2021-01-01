Keep your dog active and engaged with this Hero Outer Armor Propeller Toy. Made of durable thermoplastic rubber, this toy is built to last and to provide hours of fun as your dog fetches and chews the day away. Features: Made using a multi-layered manufacturing process that blends two layers of rubber with a layer of durable mesh Outer Armor toys create a new standard of durable play Outer Armor toys float to make the perfect buoyant fetch toy. They also squeak, which keeps your dog mentally active and engaged Made of extremely durable materials with a varied texture that dogs love, for hours of tossing, fetching, and chewing fun Includes: 1 Propeller Intended For: Dog Activity: Fetch, Chew Color: Green Dimensions: 7.5 in x 7.5 in x 1.5 in Materials: TPR Caution: As with any product, ensure your dog plays with this toy under adult supervision. If damaged or if parts become separated, discard the toy or serious injury may result. Not intended for aggressive chewers. Hero Outer Armor Propeller Dog Toy, Size: 7.5 in | PetSmart