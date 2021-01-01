Hero Academia Luminous Backpack with Password Lock Gift Bracelet Anime Shoulder Schoolbag Bookbag Laptop Backpack

Zipper closure The Ideal Gift For Anime Hero Academia Fans- Looking for the right gift for your loved one? well yes, you searched and this came up! Guess what! this is what Anime Lovers want! Glowing at darkThe special part of this luminous backpack is the anime printed sign, Using environmental luminous powder, in natural light or light irradiation, it will show the luminous effect. After absorbing light in the day about 10-20 minutes, you can see the fluorescent effect in the dark. (Note: Headphones and Mobile Phones and Charging Treasures NOT INCLUDE.) Freedom & ProtectionYou can easily and conveniently charge your phone or listen to music without opening up the backpack. Put your charging device into the backpack and connect the internal USB cable, then let your charging cable insert the external USB port to connect your electronic device. Connect your phone with inner headphone convert cable, then let your headphone insert the