Able to open up a room, let the bright light bounce around, and add style to your space, mirrors are must-haves for any home. Take this one for example: classic with its gleaming glass design, this piece stands out with its rounded corners and tapered, silver-finished edges. Measuring 31.5'' H x 23.5'' W x 0.5'' D, it makes a statement in both style and size. Wall-mounting hardware is included for easy installation.