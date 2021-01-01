From luxeo
LuXeo Hermosa Gray King Platform Bed Polyester | LOW-K6502-GRY
Advertisement
Clean. Simple. Elegant. The Hermosa evokes a decidedly minimalist feel, but does not spare luxury. From the tufted headboard to the richly textured fabric that wraps around the entire frame, this bed lends contemporary sophistication to any guest suite or bedroom. The elevated platform enables spacious storage beneath, blending beauty and functionality. LuXeo Hermosa Gray King Platform Bed Polyester | LOW-K6502-GRY