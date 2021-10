Give your salty sidekick a taste of home with Zoo Med Hermit Crab Salt Water Conditioner. This water conditioner for hermit crabs is designed to be used in addition to a freshwater supply. It is crafted to add natural sea salt and calcium while removing chlorine, ammonia and chloramines in a secondary water supply. Your homie will be sure to appreciate how it may help harden his exoskeleton and aid in molting.