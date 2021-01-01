HERMES CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE - Picture Frame Print

Venice Beach Collections features Fairchild Paris artwork specializing in fashion, music, and lifestyle themes. The collection includes an expansive art assortment which has been evolving for more than five decades.What makes the Fairchild Paris collection interesting are the unique designs and the stories behind the iconic fashion, film and rock n’ roll images. Like the culture it represents, the collection has continuously grown and adapted over the years for steady, wide appeal.Each print features the Fairchild Paris branding and is custom framed.