Hermes 2-Light Flush Mount

Orren Ellis Hermes ADA SconceFeatures:Satin NickelPlatinum Silksheen/Silver OrganzaProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: FabricShade Color: Platinum Silksheen/Silver OrganzaShade Shape: Hand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 2Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 25Bulb Base: Voltage: 2700Finish: Satin NickelPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: United StatesLight Direction: AdjustableBack Plate Included: YesCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USADS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: ETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NoMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 11Overall Width - Side to Side: 4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 7Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Length: Cord Cover: Cord Cover Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No