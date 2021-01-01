Hermana 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Yellow

Exquisitely crafted: The solid structure of this storage side table adds smooth, consistent beauty, delicate skinning, and smooth edge banding, giving this piece a striking gloss appearance. C-type guardrail: There is a c-type guardrail design on the countertop, so things are not easy to fall in, it is more convenient and simple to pick up. Match fashion with function: This beautiful bedside table is composed of open grids and grids with drawers, giving you plenty of space to store your favorite souvenirs, accessories, clothes, and other essentials. Curved table corner design: Anti-collision table corner design can protect you and your family, and the groove handle design is convenient for taking things. Applicable scene: Bedroom, study, office, living room, etc. Are all suitable, which can save space. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors.