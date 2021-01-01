From bungalow rose
Heriz Serapi Runner 3' X 10' Rust Wool Tribal Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug
This tribal Heriz Serapi runner is hand-knotted in India with an all-wool pile on a cotton foundation. This rug is new and in excellent condition.Original Persian Heriz designs revived in their traditional form. Woven with classic colors and patterns, these rugs capture a timeless look and feel of a style that has been around for generations. Whether a traditional or country setting these rugs would be a fine addition to any home.