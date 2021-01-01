From dacor
Dacor Heritage Pro 1200 CFM 48" Wide x 18" High Wall Mounted Range Hood w/ Dual Blowers & LED Lighting - HWHP4818S
Dacor HWHP4818 1200 CFM 48 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood with Dual Blowers and LED Lighting Features:1200 CFM maximum airflowBaffle filtersLED lightingButton controls with LED fan speed indicatorsMay be converted to recirculating1 year warrantySpecifications:Width: 47-7/8"Height: 18"Depth: 24"CFM: 1200Speeds: 4Duct Size: 10" Round, 3-1/4" x 10", 8" RoundDuct Discharge: Horizontal, VerticalBulb Type: LEDMinimum Ceiling Height: 78"Height Above Cooktop: 30"Voltage: 120vWattage: 7.5Watts Per Bulb: 7.5Similar Products:HWHP3012: 30" Wide, 12" HighHWHP3018: 30" Wide, 18" HighHWHP3612: 36" Wide, 12" HighHWHP3618: 36" Wide, 18" HighHWHP4812: 48" Wide, 12" HighHWHP4818 (This Model): 48" Wide, 18" High Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel