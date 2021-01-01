A lavish spark of traditionally stylized glamour is brought to your kitchen ensemble with this beautiful faucet. As an excellent tool to quickly, easily, and stylishly fill pots, eliminate strain on your joints. Pot-fillers are useful gadgets placed directly above the stove, providing easily accessible water. The foldable swing arms of this pot filler allow for extendable reach of up to 22-inch of length and provide long-lasting function due to their sturdy brass construction. Additionally, the dual handles prevent unwanted water spillage while enhancing the traditional theme. Kingston Brass Heritage Polished Chrome 2-Handle Wall-Mount Pot Filler Handle Kitchen Faucet | WLKS2101PL