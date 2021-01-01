From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Heritage Polished Brass 2-Handle Residential Wall-Mount Bathtub Faucet | WLCA1001T2
Wall mount clawfoot tub faucets are the perfect fixture to add decorative flair within your bathroom because of their unique architectural elements. with vintage opulence, this will complete your refined bathroom decorum with the help of its premium polished brass finish. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product. Kingston Brass Heritage Polished Brass 2-Handle Residential Wall-Mount Bathtub Faucet | WLCA1001T2