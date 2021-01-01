A lavish spark of traditionally stylized glamour is brought to your kitchen ensemble with this beautiful faucet. Able to fit a variety of sink set-ups, widespread kitchen faucets can be utilized in several multi-hole configurations. These are ideal for larger kitchens, as they are more spread apart, and with the included side-sprayer feature a 4-hole installation. The oil rubbed bronze finish will also provide a long lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture. Kingston Brass Heritage Oil-Rubbed Bronze 2-Handle Deck-Mount High-Arc Handle Kitchen Faucet | WLKS1795AXBS