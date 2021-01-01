From safavieh
Safavieh Heritage Collection HG863A Handmade Traditional Oriental Premium Wool Area Rug, 6' x 9', Grey / Beige
Advertisement
The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years Each rug is handmade with premium, hand-spun wool This traditional rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 6' x 9' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting rugs of the highest quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches