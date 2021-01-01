From boredkoalas electrician pillows power lineman gift
BoredKoalas Electrician Pillows Power Lineman Gift Here To Strip Funny Electrician Power Electric Lineman Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this retro gag Here To Strip throw pillow for your dad, daddy, father, papa, uncle or grandpa! It's the perfect gift idea & present for Birthday, Father's Day Or Christmas 2020 This funny Here To Strip pillow is a perfect gift for electricians, power linemen, electric linemen and journeyman electrician men, adults who will proudly use this humorous electrician electric power lineman couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only