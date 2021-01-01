Seed Design Hercules Table Lamp Hercules Single Light 34" High Integrated LED Arc Table Lamp Copper / Black Lamps Table Lamps

From seed design
Seed Design Hercules Table Lamp
Seed Design Hercules Table Lamp Hercules Single Light 34" High Integrated LED Arc Table Lamp FeaturesIncluded shade can be rotated for customized lightingCrafted from steelComes with a copper tapered shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Comes with touch switchETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star approvedDimensionsHeight: 34"Width: 8-3/16"Depth: 8-3/16"Product Weight: 10.6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 730Wattage: 8.6 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Copper / Black