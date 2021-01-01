From flash furniture
Flash Furniture HERCULES Series Ladder Back Natural Wood Restaurant Chair - Burgundy Vinyl Seat
If you want repeat business from your restaurant, bar or café patrons then great seating is a must. This ladder back metal dining chair is great for commercial spaces but also provides a chic, stylish look for your kitchen or dining room Classic kitchen dining chair: ladder back chair with comfortably curved back, 2.5" thick foam padded seat with CAL 117 fire retardant foam Solid European Beech Hardwood Construction holds up to 800 lbs. weight capacity Traditional style chair for restaurant, café, kitchen or dining room PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 17.5"W x 20"D x 33.75"H | Seat Size: 16.75"W x 16.75"D x 19.5"H | Back Size: 14.5"W x 15"H