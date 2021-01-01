Rishi Tea Herbal Tea - Immune Support, USDA Certified Organic, Earl Grey, 50 Count

EARL GREY TASTING NOTES - Full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus SAVOR & ENJOY - Brew one Earl Grey Herbal Sachet Tea Bag per 8 oz of water at 200 degrees F for 4 minutes GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH - USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Biodegradable BPA Free Sachet Tea Bag, GF/DF SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS IS A CONSCIOUS BUSINESS - From the farmers we work with overseas to our manufacturing conditions at home, we are steadfast in following our code of ethics. A conscious business is one that pays attention to both the raw materials and the human effort, recognizing it is the sum of these resources that creates a sustainable and resilient business OUR PROMISE TO YOU - Rishi is dedicated to sourcing only the highest quality products and your experience is important to us. If you feel the quality of our products is less than expected, please contact our customer service within 30 days of your order date