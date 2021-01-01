Yogi Tea, Herbal Tea Bags, Soothing Caramel Bedtime Tea, Supports a Good Nights Sleep, 16 Ct Tea Bags

Yogi Tea, Herbal Tea Bags, Soothing Caramel Bedtime Tea, Supports a Good Night's Sleep, 16 Ct Tea BagsFLAVOR: Yogi Soothing Caramel Bedtime tea combines floral Chamomile and Rooibos with notes of sweet Caramel and Vanilla flavor for a delicious and warming herbal tea. BENEFITS: Chamomile Flower, Skullcap, and L-Theanine combine in this relaxing blend that's formulated to help calm the body and mind for a good night's sleep. ORGANIC: Made with Organic Ingredients and Non-GMO Project Verified. CONTENTS: Caffeine-free, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners and individually packaged with compostable bags. BREWING SUGGESTIONS: To get the most out of every cup, bring water to boiling and steep 7 minutes. For a stronger tea, use 2 tea bags. Drink before bedtime.