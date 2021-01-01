Yogi Tea, Herbal Tea Bags, Honey Lemon Throat Comfort Tea, Soothes the Throat, 16 Ct Tea Bags, Pack of 4

Yogi Tea, Herbal Tea Bags, Honey Lemon Throat Comfort Tea, Soothes the Throat, 16 Ct Tea Bags, Pack of 4FLAVOR: Yogi Honey Lemon Throat Comfort tea combines Honeybush Leaf, Licorice Root, and Organic Honey and Lemon Flavors with Peppermint for a naturally citrusy sweet blend. BENEFITS: This soothing blend includes Wild Cherry Bark, Slippery Elm Bark, and Echinacea Purpurea to help soothe your throat and support wellness. ORGANIC: USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. CONTENTS: Caffeine-free, Vegan, Kosher, Gluten-free, No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners and individually packaged with compostable bags. BREWING SUGGESTIONS: To get the most out of every cup, bring water to boiling and steep 7 minutes. For a stronger tea, use 2 tea bags. Drink 3-6 cups daily. To warm up or soothe the throat, such as for singing or public speaking, sip as needed throughout the day.