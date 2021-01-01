Heracleum Small Big O Suspension Light by Moooi - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (8718282359663)

The Heracleum Small Big O Suspension Light from Bertjan Pot and Marcel Wanders is a truly innovative design. Just like the plant that inspired it, this modern suspension light expands, transforms and grows new leaves to crown an exciting new design season. Offered with energy efficient LEDs, each Hercaleum leaf can be freely repositioned. Provides a unique, ambient, sparkling illumination that is dimmable. Founded by Marcel Wanders and Casper Vissers in 2001, Moooi is devoted to listening to designers and making their dreams take form. The result? A collection of lighting, furniture and accessories that is playful, unique and exquisitely daring. From bold patterns to oversized shapes to eclectic oddities, Moooi aims to inspire people to fall in love with their homes once again. Shape: Abstract. Color: Matte. Finish: White