Glidden HEP Interior Paint and Primer, Pacific Pines Sage / Green, 1 Gallon, Semi-Gloss
Glidden High Endurance Plus Interior Paint and Primer, Pacific Pines Sage / Green, 1 Gallon, Semi-Gloss is a high quality paint offered at an exceptional price. This is a Zero VOC*, 100% acrylic paint that provides a mildew resistant coating with outstanding hide and coverage and is highly scrubbable, washable and provides a stain resistant finish; making it a great choice for any interior paint project. Ideal for use painting on properly prepared interior walls, ceilings, or trim.