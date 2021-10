Be it a creation from what you got fresh from the farm or just some crowd-pleasing Caesar, this seven-piece salad bowl set is a must-have! With service for four, it includes a 13'' bowl, four 7'' bowls, and a pair of 10'' serving utensils. Offering organic allure inspired by the veggies inside, each piece in this set is handcrafted from rubberwood with an understated natural brown finish. This set is not dishwasher safe. Size: Large