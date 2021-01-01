Henry with Chamfer Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (136341-1147)

The Henry with Chamfer Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge blends styles to display a distinct design for the home. This handcrafted fixture draws attention with its stylistic banded fittings that stream from its base to its tapered shade. A chamfered silhouette lends traditional character as it hugs the lamping nestled within its shade. When illuminated, its warm glow is cast downward to in an inviting stream while providing practical light for everyday use. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting