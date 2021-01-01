Henry Street 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

Features:There is no denying that Mealtime is one of the most important aspects of any culture. A warm family atmosphere requires different settings than a romantic evening for two. No matter who is eating with and where you are eating, the dinnerware set is crucial and closely related to our health. Exquisite light blue dinnerware set adds advanced sense and brings you a fabulous experience for a meal. Lead-free and toxic-free porcelain dishes set contains 10.5 in. dinner plates/8.5 in. dessert plates/6 in. bowls and 11 oz. mugs. dinnerware set at different sizes and functions fit for most food in daily life. Adopted with high-temperature tech in process of production, safe in oven, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave.A good set of dinnerware will bring a touch of class to any dinner table and remain in style for years while withstanding the rigors of daily use, our dish set perfect to meet your daily needsMade of fine China porcelain, non-toxic and harmless, lead and cadmium free, our dinner plates will not cause any chemical reaction with the food, ensure your families healthy dietPlates set blocks moisture absorption and prevent cracking, the stackable design will not occupy too much space in your cupboard, perfect for brunch, bread, sandwich, pasta, fruit, salad, dessert, soup, etc. cups for milk, coffee, espresso, etc.The finished dinner set features elegant appearance and workmanship, perfectly with any decoration and festival settings, for hotel, restaurant, formal banquet, wedding party, or daily use.Service For: 4Number of Items Included: 16Set Includes: 8 Plates, 4 bowls and 4 mugsPlate Types: Dinner Plate;Salad PlateMain Plate Shape: RoundBowls Included: YesBowl Type: Rice BowlNumber of Bowl Types: 1Other Items Included: YesOther Item Types: MugProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care Instructions: Oven Safe: YesStackable: YesChip Resistant: YesPattern: AbstractColor: Rim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Lead Free: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Dishwasher Safe: PTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernBPA Free: YesPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaScratch Resistant: YesMicrowave Safe: YesSpefications:Certifications: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNSF Certified: YesSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Dinner Plates: YesDinner Plate Width - Side to Side: 10.43Dinner Plate Weight: 10.43Dinner Plate Height: Number of Dinner Plates: 4Salad Plates: YesSalad Plate Width - Side to Side: Salad Plate Weight: Salad Plate Height: Number of Salad Plates: 4Bread & Butter Plates: NoBread & Butter Plate Width - Side to Side: Bread & Butter Plate Weight: Number of Bread & Butter Plates: Saucers: NoSaucer Width - Side to Side: Saucer Weight: Number of Saucers: Soup Bowls: NoSoup Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Soup Bowl Width - Side to Side: Soup Bowl Capacity: Soup Bowl Weight: Number of Soup Bowls Included: Cereal Bowls: NoCereal Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Cereal Bowl Width - Side to Side: Cereal Bowl Capacity: Cereal Bowl Weight: Number of Cereal Bowls: Dessert Bowls: NoDessert Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Dessert Bowl Width - Side to Side: Dessert Bowl Capacity: Dessert Bowl Weight: Number of Dessert Bowls: Rice Bowls: YesRice Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: 2.87Rice Bowl Width - Side to Side: 5.98Rice Bowl Capacity: Rice Bowl Weight: Number of Rice Bowls Included: 4Pasta Bowls: YesPasta Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Pasta Bowl Width - Side to Side: Pasta Bowl Capacity: Pasta Bowl Weight: Number of Pasta Bowls: Salad Bowls: No