Henry Outdoor Post Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (344227-1080)

The Henry Outdoor Post Light by Hubbardton Forge is simple, strong, and well-suited to extend a warm, gentle glow around a wide range of outside spaces. A simple transitional design that sets wet-listed lamping inside a round glass diffuser shade, it brings the personal touch of artisan craftsmanship from their Vermont workshop to outdoor spaces. The translucent diffuser pairs well with a signature spun-metal shade which is surfaced in a Coastal Outdoor finish guaranteed to add durability in inclement weather and rough environments. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Grey. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting