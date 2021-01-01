From winsome
Henry Nightstand - Natural - Winsome
For functional style you'll enjoy well into the future, choose the Henry Nightstand from Winsome. This wood cabinet nightstand comes in a natural tone for a look that mixes easily with existing decor, and the bottom cabinet provides out-of-sight storage you'll appreciate. A top shelf adds even more room for storage, and the wood construction means this classic side table is stable and strong, making it the ideal addition to your guest room or master suite.