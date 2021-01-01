Henry Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (184250-1243)

The Henry Kitchen Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge celebrates minimal style and elegant craftsmanship. Its curved banded shade made of steel is held to the brass stem with a matching angled cage that gives it a striking industrial flair. Add a semi-exposed bulb to the cylindrical holder to bring warm, welcoming downlighting. This pendant light can be installed as a solo fixture in reading nooks or hallways or hung in rows over kitchen islands or dining tables to bring a streamlined look to transitional or industrial spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting