From hubbardton forge

Henry Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (184250-1243)

$577.83 on sale
($679.80 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Henry Kitchen Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge celebrates minimal style and elegant craftsmanship. Its curved banded shade made of steel is held to the brass stem with a matching angled cage that gives it a striking industrial flair. Add a semi-exposed bulb to the cylindrical holder to bring warm, welcoming downlighting. This pendant light can be installed as a solo fixture in reading nooks or hallways or hung in rows over kitchen islands or dining tables to bring a streamlined look to transitional or industrial spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com