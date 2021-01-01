Henry Glass Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (302714-1008)

The Henry Glass Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge updates a more traditional design with clean, contemporary touches. Designed by Ori Goldberg and handcrafted to order by Vermont artisans, it uses a stepped metal wall mount to anchor a gooseneck stem that climbs up and over from the plates upper edge to terminate in a single socket housing set inside a more intricate metal framework. This frame sends out four rods that secure a conical glass shade over the damp listed lamping, while all the metalwork is treated with a coastal outdoor finish for added durability. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting